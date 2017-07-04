Becoming an American on the Fourth of July | NECN
Massachusetts

Becoming an American on the Fourth of July

By Glenn Marshall

On the nation's birthday, 500 immigrants were sworn in as U.S. citizens in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Published 16 minutes ago

