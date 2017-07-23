 Massive Fire Engulfs Waltham Construction Site | NECN
logo_necn_2x

Massive Fire Engulfs Waltham Construction Site

By Alexa Vazquez

1 minute ago

A Waltham construction site was engulfed in flames early Sunday morning.

More Photo Galleries
Injured Olympian Makes Good on Vow to Walk at Wedding
necn's Treat Truck: Supporting Our Schools
Connect With Us
AdChoices