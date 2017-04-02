Jared Kushner in Iraq With Joint Chiefs Chairman: US Official

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, is in Iraq, an administration official told NBC News on Sunday.

The source said Kushner is traveling Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The visit wasn't announced in advance, and no information on the purpose of the trip was immediately available.

But Trump has entrusted Kushner, 36 — who is married to his daughter Ivanka — with, among other duties, the role of peace envoy to the Middle East.

The visit comes as about 275 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division have been ordered to deploy to northern Iraq as the military ratchets up its efforts to wrest the city of Mosul from ISIS fighters, two U.S. military officials told NBC News.

