Adidas is taking fire for an insensitive email sent to runners just days after the anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings.

The athletic wear company sent a marketing email to customers Tuesday congratulating them on "surviving" Monday's 26.2-mile race. "Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!" the subject line of the email read.

The email drew immediate backlash given that this year was the fourth marathon since the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings that killed three people and injured more than 260 others.

"Adidas, you may want to rethink the subject line," Mike Denison tweeted with a screenshot of the email. Others quickly chimed in, voicing similar sentiments on social media.

This is the latest PR disaster for a major brand this month. Pepsi drew criticism for an ad that depicted model Kendall Jenner calming a protest by giving police officers a can of Pepsi, and United Airlines is still under fire after a video surfaced of a man being dragged off of a Kentucky-bound flight in Chicago.

Adidas tweeted out a statement later Tuesday afternoon apologizing for the marketing email.

"Clearly, there was no thought given to the insensitive email subject line we sent Tuesday. We deeply apologize for our mistake," the company's statement read. "The Boston Marathon is one of the most inspirational sporting events in the world. Every year we're reminded of the hope and resiliency of the running community at this event."