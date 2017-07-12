Prime Day 2017 Was Amazon's Biggest Shopping Event Ever

In a move that could shake the grocery store marketplace to its core, Amazon purchased Whole Foods on Friday for nearly $14 billion, but what does it mean? NBC 5’s Charlie Wojciechowski has more on the blockbuster purchase.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are big shopping days on Amazon, but the online retailer's own shopping holiday, Prime Day, has them both beat, the company said Wednesday.

The July 11 event that saw 3.5 million toys purchased around the world was "the biggest day ever in Amazon history," Amazon said in a news release.

Only Prime members can make purchases as part of the day, and tens of millions did so this year, according to the statement, more than half again as many as the of Prime members made a purchase on Prime Day 2017, more than 50 percent higher than the prior year — though Amazon didn't give specific numbers.

Amazon's Echo Dot was the most popular item globally, while the most popular non-Amazon products purchased in the United States were a programmable pressure cooker and the 23andMe DNA test.

A month after a changes to the board at Whole Foods, Amazon announced its plan to buy the grocer for $13.7 billion. (Published Friday, June 16, 2017)

Some deliveries came incredibly quickly — in Sunnyvale and Berkeley, California, and Kirkland, Washington, people who ordered snacks, writeable DVD packs and a Samsung hard drive through Prime Now received their purchases in 12 minutes, according to the company.