Amazon to Open Bookstore at MarketStreet Lynnfield
Amazon to Open Bookstore at MarketStreet Lynnfield

By Marc Fortier

    Amazon is scheduled to open its second Massachusetts bookstore next week.

    Amazon Books will open on April 18 at MarketStreet Lynnfield.

    The state's first Amazon Books opened in February at Legacy Place in Dedham. The e-commerce giant opened its first bookstore in Seattle in 2015.

    The brick-and-mortar bookstores are physical extensions of Amazon.com. Books are selected based on Amazon.com customer ratings, pre-orders, sales and Amazon curator assessments. 

    The new store will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

