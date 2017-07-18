After just seven months on the job, The Boston Globe's CEO is reportedly out.

Boston Business Journal reports Doug Franklin's announcement, which is effective immediately, cited differences with the Globe owner John Henry on "how to strategically achieve (the Globe's) financial sustainability."

After Franklin announced he was stepping down, Henry sent a separate note to employees saying that former Politico chief financial officer Vinay Mehra will become the the Globe's new president and chief financial officer and that his wife, Globe managing editor Linda Henry, "will take on more responsibility," according to the Globe.