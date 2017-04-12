Boston's South Station is up for sale.

HFF, the brokerage firm representing the seller, said the space includes the retail units on the concourse and about 120,000-square-feet of offices above the retail space.

There is no listing price, but some estimate the property could sell for more than $100 million.

"South Station is one of the most recognizable buildings in all of Boston," said Coleman Benedict, HFF's senior managing director. "The building effectively serves as the heart of downtown and a landmark for all who visit."

The sale price does not include the railroad tracks at South Station, which are owned and operated by the MBTA.