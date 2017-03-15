Comcast Opens WiFi Network to All Following Storm

Comcast is making sure people impacted by Tuesday's winter storm can stay connected to family and friends.

The company has opened its WiFi network throughout New England to anyone who needs it, even if they aren't Xfinity internet subscribers.

The map of Xfinity hotspots, including thousands of locations across New England can be found at www.xfinity.com/wifi. These hotspots are located indoors and outdoors in places such as shopping areas, parks, businesses and MBTA train platforms.

Once at a hotspot, Comcast instructs users to select the "xfinitywifi" network name in the list of available hotspots and then launch a browser. Xfinity customers can log in with their username and password.

Non-Xfinity customers should visit "Not an Xfinity Internet Customer" section on the sign-in page to get started. Those users will be able to renew complimentary sessions every two hours through Friday.