A Massachusetts-based food producer is recalling more than 16 tons of fully-cooked chicken sausage product, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Demakes Enterprises, Inc. of Lynn is recalling about 32,228 pounds of the buffalo-style chicken sausage product because it didn't declare that it contains milk, which is an allergen.

The 10-ounce, vacuum-sealed packages of "Thin 'n Trim Fully Cooked Chicken Sausage Buffalo Style" were produced and packaged between Jan. 20 and Aug. 10 and have "use by" dates from May 17 through Dec. 6.

The product, which has the establishment number "P-8891" inside the USDA mark of inspection, was shipped to locations in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Officials say there have been no reports of adverse reactions to the product, but anyone who has bought it urged to throw it away or return it to where it was purchased.