Dozens of Credit Union Customers Report Account Thefts

Authorities are urging customers of a credit union in Belfast, Maine to check their accounts after dozens of people said hundreds of dollars were stolen from their accounts.

Police say someone apparently installed a skimming device in an ATM at the Down East Credit Union branch on Saturday.

Police Sgt. Daniel Fitzpatrick says more than two dozen people have reported thefts from their accounts, with some accounts losing around $100 and others being emptied entirely.

One person reported that more than $900 disappeared.

Police haven't found any other skimming devices on other ATMs in the area.

An investigation remains ongoing.

The credit union says the breach didn't happen internally and it believes less than 100 members were affected. Most of the withdrawals were made in New York.