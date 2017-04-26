ESPN Announces 'Difficult Decisions' Amid Layoff Reports

The president of ESPN has notified employees about changes coming to the renowned sports network based in Bristol, Connecticut. He said they will include changes in the talent lineup and “a limited number of other positions” will be affected.

“A necessary component of managing change involves constantly evaluating how we best utilize all of our resources, and that sometimes involves difficult decisions,” ESPN president John Skipper said in a statement to employees.

Veteran ESPN reporter Ed Werder tweeted that he was informed that he was being laid off, effective immediately.

“Our content strategy – primarily illustrated in recent months by melding distinct, personality-driven SportsCenter TV editions and digital-only efforts with our biggest sub-brand – still needs to go further, faster…and as always, must be efficient and nimble," Skipper wrote.

He added that "dynamic change demands an increased focus on versatility and value, and as a result, we have been engaged in the challenging process of determining the talent—anchors, analysts, reporters, writers and those who handle play-by-play—necessary to meet those demands."

The statement went on to say that beyond changes to the company's talent lineup this eek, a handful of new jobs would be posted "to fill various needs."

“These decisions impact talented people who have done great work for our company. I would like to thank all of them for their efforts and their many contributions to ESPN,” Skipper wrote.

ESPN college basketball reporter Dana O'Neill also confirmed on Twitter that she was being let go.

"Add me to the list. Just got the 'call.' I've been informed my contract will not be renewed at ESPN," she tweeted.

Hockey writer, Joe McDonald, also said on Twitter that his time is over at ESPN after eight years.

"After nearly eight years of covering the NHL, MLB and the NFL at ESPN, it's time for the next chapter in my career," he Tweeted.

ESPN was the third company to benefit from the state's "First Five" program.

In 2011, state officials said the company would receive a 10-year $17.5 million loan from the state Department of Economic and Community Development for construction of a 193,000 square foot Digital Center 2 facility and at least 200 jobs and up to $1.2 million to fund a job training grant program. At the time, a statement from the governor's office said the Connecticut Development Authority might also assist with up to $6 million in sales use tax exemptions on capital equipment and construction materials.

Here is the full statement ESPN released:

“Tied to the news ESPN President John Skipper shared with ESPN employees this morning, we first wanted to thank our colleagues for their collective contributions.

“It is important to us to provide some additional context on how our content is evolving. In short, given how fans’ habits are changing, our focus continues to be providing high-quality, distinctive content at any minute of the day on any screen. For instance:

“Perhaps the most noted example of this strategy is our recent approach to our flagship program, SportsCenter. SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt, the launch of SC6 with Michael Smith and Jemele Hill, and the debut of more digital-only content socially and on our App means SportsCenter in its many forms is easily accessible, informative and primed with personality.

“Our evolving ESPN App is the best mobile destination for sports fans and has been bolstered by the recent launch of home screen video and increased personalization. On the horizon is more live news video and enhanced video and audio streaming.

“There are numerous examples this year of ESPN’s multi-screen approach around big events, ranging from the College Football Playoff Championship Megacast, the NBA Sidecast, the Tournament Challenge and Fantasy Football Marathons, and the Women’s Final Four. And at the start of NFL free agency, ESPN3’s show featured “Schefter Cam” while ESPN.com and the App were providing extensive clips featuring our NFL reporters and analysts, and ESPN2 wrapped it up with a comprehensive show.

“And on the immediate horizon, three days of NFL Draft TV coverage will be complemented with even more online (which can be personalized to match a fan’s favorite team), the cover package of ESPN The Magazine, Mike & Mike and First Take on location, behind-the-scenes coverage on Instagram Stories and more. In May, two of our biggest journalism brands — Outside the Lines and E:60— will relaunch with an emphasis on increased collaboration and a larger presence digitally, socially and across all our screens.

“All this in addition to the extensive coverage this spring of NBA Playoffs, Major League Baseball, Indy 500, the men’s and women’s College World Series, and more.

“Our goal continues to be to maximize our unparalleled scale in every medium with storytelling that stands out and makes a difference. We are well-equipped to thrive going forward by embracing these themes.”