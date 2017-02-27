JetBlue to Expand Service at Worcester Regional Airport | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

JetBlue to Expand Service at Worcester Regional Airport

By Alysha Palumbo

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    More than three years after commercial passenger service returned to Worcester Regional Airport in Worcester, Massachusetts, JetBlue says it is ready to expand its service.

    (Published 2 minutes ago)

    More than three years after commercial passenger service returned to Worcester Regional Airport in Massachusetts JetBlue says it is ready to expand its service.

    The addition of flights landing at the airport in the near future is welcome news to travelers throughout central Massachusetts and beyond.

    “Oh God, I think it would be awesome, awesome,” exclaimed Jan Barnum of Shrewsbury.

    “They’ve got the space for it, they’ve got the gates for it, they just need to get it going again,” Joel Thompson of Templeton said.

    Sources tell NBC Boston that JetBlue will add daily flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport, in addition to the daily routes it already provides to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale.

    “That allows us to then go anywhere in the world,” said Worcester State University economics professor Bill O’Brien.

    O’Brien has studied the impact the airport’s successes and failures have had on the area over the years.

    “Part of the problem at Worcester’s been we haven’t had an instrument landing system, a Category III,” said O’Brien, “And now MassPort passed the funding.”

    O’Brien says the airport hasn’t expanded like this since five airlines flew out in the late 80’s, early 90’s.

    He says he expects the expansion will have a positive rippling effect on the community.

    “I think the airport is vital, if Worcester’s going to be a vibrant city and attract people that want to improve Worcester, I think we need this service,” O’Brien said.

    Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices