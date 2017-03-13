Officials with the MBTA are reportedly proposing cutting all weekend commuter rail service and thousands of door-to-door rides in its paratransit service as the transit agency tries to close a $42 million budget deficit.

The Boston Globe reports the MBTA's fiscal and management control board will decide whether to reject or change the proposals.

State Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack said the proposals are necessary as the T considers its next steps for setting its budget.

"We need to ask questions about what we want to run," she told the Globe.

