Both the Massachusetts Senate and House of Representatives voted to delay the opening of recreational marijuana stores from January to summer 2018.

The Boston Globe reports the move in the Senate was made in an informal session with just two lawmakers present.

The delay, which still needs to be approved by Gov. Charlie Baker, flies in the face of the legislation passed by voters in November.

More than 1.8 million Massachusetts residents voted for legal recretional marijuana, compared to about 1.5 million who voted against it. Marijuana possession and home-growing it became legal on Dec. 15; however, it is still illegal to sell it.

