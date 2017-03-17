Payday Problem: 'Vendor Issue' Affecting Citizens Bank Customers | NECN
logo_necn_2x

Payday Problem: 'Vendor Issue' Affecting Citizens Bank Customers

By Marc Fortier

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    FILE - Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Pedestrians pass in front of a Citizens Financial Group Inc. bank branch in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2013. Photographer: Kelvin Ma/Bloomberg via Getty Images

    Citizens Bank customers said they are experiencing delays in deposits to their accounts on Friday morning.

    "Customers are seeing a delay in transactions posting to their accounts, due to a vendor processing issue," Citizens Bank said on Twitter. "This issue is affecting multiple financial institutions. We appreciate the patience of our customers as we work to resolve this issue."

    Friday is a regular payday for many companies. Many Citizens Bank customers said on Twitter that paychecks set up for direct deposit had not gone through.

    It isn't clear what other financial institutions might have been affected.

    It is also unclear at this time how many people have been affected, and if this is a regional problem or something larger.

    Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices