A popular Boston sports retailer was raided Friday after police say it was selling counterfeit NFL goods.

Chowdaheadz, a Woburn-based online clothing shop, is accused of manufacturing and selling items with the Patriots' "Do Your Job" slogan at a kiosk at South Shore Plaza in Braintree, Massachusetts.

The phase is trademarked by the New England Patriots LLC.

Officers executed a search warrant around 1 p.m. Friday at Chowdaheadz' headquarters at 35B INdustrial Parkway. Other counterfeit merchandise, such as T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and other items, was also seized, according to Woburn police.

The investigation is ongoing.