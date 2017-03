Dunkin' Donuts is getting rid of the coffee Coolatta, replacing it with a new line of frozen energy drinks.

According to the Boston Herald, the Coolatta wil be replaced by Dunkin' Energy Punch as part of a new partnership with Monster Energy. The new drinks are expected to launch this summer and includes a coffee flavor.

The Coolatta has been around since 1994. It is one of the highest-calorie options on Dunkin's menu.