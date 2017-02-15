A protest group is asking Wegmans to pull Trump Winery products from its shelves.

The group, Stop Trump Wines, is based in Charlottesville, Virginia, where the winery that bears President Donald Trump's surname is located and where the Gates, New York-based grocery store chain has just opened a new location that is also selling the winery's products.

Stop Trump Wines has also asked consumers to boycott restaurants, retailers and others that do business with the winery, which USA Today reports was bought by President Trump in 2011, who then handed control of the winery to his son Eric several months later.

"Events during Donald Trump's campaign made it clear that Eric Trump, the president of Trump Winery in Charlottesville, Virginia, shares the views of his father," the group said on its website.

Wegmans has more than 90 stores across six states, including four in Massachusetts.

This isn't the first boycott against the Trump brand. The online campaign #GrabYourWallet claimed victory after Ivanka Trump's fashion line was dumped by retailers such as Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus after sales reportedly dropped, and Maine's L.L. Bean drew the ire of Trump critics after one of its board members donated $60,000 to a pro-Trump PAC.