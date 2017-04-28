Tom Brady, Tony Robbins and a RHONY?

There was no fire walk or Oprah Moment, but Tony Robbins unleashed his trademark hunger and energy on the opening night of Dreamforce, technology’s biggest event in San Francisco, dissecting everything from relationships to software to Donald Trump’s tax returns. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016)

Are you ready for massive success?

New England Patriots players Tom Brady and Julian Edelman and Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel are among the celebrities participating in an event put on by the fire-walking "king of self-help" Tony Robbins on June 8 in Boston.

"The Ultimate Wealth & Success Summit" will be held at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. Tickets are listed from $99 to $2,495.

The higher priced tickets include meet and greets, lunch and photo ops with Robbins ($1,499), Brady and Edelman ($1,999) or all three ($2,495).

The event's website says it will push attendees to improve their health and vitality, wealth and lifestyle, business and motivation and love and relationships.

"You'll get training on Sales and Marketing, Negotiating, Personal Development, Business, Wealth Creation, and how to maintain Motivation and so much more! Special industry leading experts will share tips on successful strategies for investing in real estate and stock to maximize wealth creation," the event listing reads.

