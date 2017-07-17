In this June 6, 2017, file photo, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill. On Monday, Kelly increased cap for visas granted under a seasonal temporary guest worker program.

The Trump administration acted Monday to allow 15,000 more visas this year for temporary seasonal workers, though some business owners say the effort comes too late.

Under authority from Congress, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly extended the cap on H2B visas, which cover non-agricultural guest workers in seasonal industries like landscaping, fishing and resorts.

Local economies in parts of New England and the Great Lakes rely on the program to cope with a major surge in business over the summer.

Jane Nichols Bishop, who runs an agency in Mashpee, Massachusetts, that works to secure visas for local businesses, said earlier this month that the H2B program serves to fill temporary jobs that Americans don't apply for.



Trump Gets Warm Welcome at US Women's Open

President Donald Trump was welcome with loud enthusiastic applause Sunday as he arrived to the U.S. Women's Open at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Published 2 minutes ago)

“It’s not that Americans don’t want work, it’s that Americans don’t want these jobs because they’re back-breaking hard work,” Bishop said. “You’re standing on your feet in the heat of the kitchen peeling onions and washing dishes until 2 in the morning.”

A federal law caps the number of available H2B visas at 66,000 a year. Until last year, guest workers who had already participated were not counted toward the cap.

But after Congress effectively reduced the number of guest workers allowed in for the summer, it gave DHS the power to authorize more visas in May.

Some employers have complained that relief on the issue was coming too late into the summer, given the two months it took DHS to take action on increasing the visa cap.

“There are still so many hotels and restaurants that have been impacted by this in a negative way,” Steve Hewins, president of the Maine Innkeepers Association said after Monday's decision. “It’s still going to be weeks before any of the workers who are available can make it here.”

DHS spokesman David Lapan told NBC News that the authority to allow the additional visas was provided by Congress at least six months later than normal.

Former Soviet Intel Officer Was Also at Trump Team Meeting

As President Trump celebrates Bastille Day in France with President Macron, additional information has surfaced about a meeting that took place between Donald Trump, Jr. and a Russian lawyer in June 2016. NBC News learned that a former soviet counter-intelligence officer also attended the meeting, something that had not been previously disclosed. (Published Friday, July 14, 2017)

Last year, the federal government allowed 13,382 additional visas beyond the statutory cap to meet seasonal demand.

While President Trump has expressed his opposition to guest worker programs, he has made an exception for the H2B visa — one his Mar-a-Lago resort regularly applies for in order to supplement its staff.

A senior DHS official told NBC News that businesses applying for the program must state that they will be irreparably harmed without a workforce boost, so the additional visas are consistent with an "America First" policy.

"This does help with American businesses continuing to prosper," the official said.

Sarah Mace Diment, the owner of a bed and breakfast in Algonquit, Maine, on Monday called the delay on the issue "ridiculous" and said that the additional visas are only a "drop in the bucket" that may not fulfill business needs.

“I have no idea if I’m even going to get a visa once they’re processed,” Diment said. “It’s going to be anywhere from a three to six-week process to see if I get my visas, and by then we’re talking mid-August.”

Can Revised Health Care Bill Pass?

Republicans released another revision of their controversial health care bill, keeping Medicaid cuts in place while also allowing cheaper plans. (Published Friday, July 14, 2017)

Diment had to close some rooms in her hotel because she was not able to fill six housekeeping positions she has been filling with H2B workers for over two decades.