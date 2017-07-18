Walmart Apologizes for N-Word in Product Description

In this January 17, 2017 file photo, customers shop at a Walmart store in Skokie, Illinois. The retail giant apologized after the product description for a third-party seller's item included a racial slur.

Walmart apologized after the n-word was used on its website in the product description for a third-party seller's item, NBC News reported.

“We are very sorry and appalled that this third party seller listed their item with this description on our online marketplace,” Walmart spokeswoman Danit Marquardt said on Monday.

Walmart removed the racial slur in the description of the item -- a wig cap for hair extensions -- and posted a disclaimer online saying it does not verify product information for third-party items. Later, it removed the wig cap from its site entirely.

Chizo Onuh, the owner of a brand called Jagazi Natural, said that a third party used her company's name without her permission and posted it on Walmart's site.

