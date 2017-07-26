In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Terry Gou, CEO of Foxconn Technology group speaks during the news conference in Chiba, Japan.

Apple-supplier Foxconn will announce a manufacturing plant in Wisconsin Wednesday along with President Donald Trump, and Wisconsin governor, a source with knowledge of the announcement told CNBC.

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) is said to be present for the announcement as well.

Foxconn also known as Hon Hai Precision has not picked out a location but according to the CNBC source, locations in southeast Wisconsin are under consideration.

With its wide network of developers, Apple has already created two million jobs in the United States, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook.