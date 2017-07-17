You Can Own This Private Maine Island — for $8M

For $8 million, a Maine island that comes with a mansion, a church and a tavern can be yours. But act fast: prospective buyers are touring Hope Island and considering the sale.

"The response has been tremendous," said luxury real estate broker John Saint-Amour of LandVest. "We've had inquiries from all around the world."

Hope Island sits about five miles off the coast in the Casco Bay. It may be a short 25-minute boat ride, but it can feel like a world away.

"The moment you step off the boat you can hear wildlife in the distance. You can hear the peacocks, the horses, seals and seagulls," said Saint-Amour.

Saint-Amour said Hope Island's owners had a vision that paid homage to their love of ocean and wildlife. They have spent millions building guest houses, staff houses, barns for several horses and avian houses for chickens, geese, peacocks and other birds.

New York real estate developer John Cacoulidis and his wife, Phyllis, purchased the island about 24 years ago.

"[Cacoulidis] spared no expense in creating every amenity you can think of," said Saint-Amour.

One side of the island is developed, with paved roads, a chapel and tavern – and the other side of the island is natural. The 86-acre island has about 11,000 feet of water frontage, with both rocky coast and sandy beach.

There is room to dock your boat, or land a helicopter. All that's missing is a new buyer.

"We need the new steward to carry this legacy forward," said Saint-Amour.