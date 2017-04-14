15 Now Sickened in Chicken & Rice Guys E. Coli Outbreak

An e. coli outbreak has hit a popular Boston restaurant chain and its food trucks.

The number of people who have been sickened in an E. coli infection traced back to Chicken & Rice Guys restaurants in the Boston area has reportedly risen to 15.

The Boston Globe reports health inspectors from the state and city are testing food from the company's restaurants and food trucks along with samples from 120 food handlers.

Ten people also needed to be hospitalized, the director of Boston Public Health Commission's Infectious Disease Bureau told the Globe, but none have developed E. coli's deadly side effect, which can shut down the kidneys.

All business operations for the company, including its three restaurants and three food trucks, have been temporarily shut down as health officials continue their investigation and will stay closed until they're cleared by the Board of Health.

So far, Chicken & Rice Guys has six code violations, including one for "inadequate facilities/cooling methods" and "clean clothes/hair restraints."