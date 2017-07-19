6-Year-Old Hospitalized After Drug Overdose | NECN
New Hampshire

New Hampshire



6-Year-Old Hospitalized After Drug Overdose

By Mike Pescaro

    (Published 16 minutes ago)

    A 6-year-old boy in New Hampshire was hospitalized Tuesday morning after an apparent drug overdose, according to police.

    Officers responded to an apartment on Conant Street in Manchester around 6 a.m. Tuesday to find the child unresponsive.

    Narcan was administered to revive the boy, who was stabilized and taken to a local hospital, where he remained Wednesday. He has been placed in the care of a family member.

    Juvenile detectives are investigating the case.

    No further information was immediately available.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 16 minutes ago
