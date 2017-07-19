6-Year-Old Hospitalized After Drug Overdose

A 6-year-old boy in New Hampshire was hospitalized Tuesday morning after an apparent drug overdose, according to police.

Officers responded to an apartment on Conant Street in Manchester around 6 a.m. Tuesday to find the child unresponsive.

Narcan was administered to revive the boy, who was stabilized and taken to a local hospital, where he remained Wednesday. He has been placed in the care of a family member.

Juvenile detectives are investigating the case.

No further information was immediately available.