6-Year-Old Hospitalized After Drug Overdose

A 6-year-old boy in New Hampshire was hospitalized Tuesday morning after an apparent drug overdose, according to police.
Officers responded to an apartment on Conant Street in Manchester around 6 a.m. Tuesday to find the child unresponsive.
Narcan was administered to revive the boy, who was stabilized and taken to a local hospital, where he remained Wednesday. He has been placed in the care of a family member.
Juvenile detectives are investigating the case.
No further information was immediately available.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 16 minutes ago