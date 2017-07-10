Insurer Profits Up Under Obamacare: Report

Demonstrators gather near Trump Tower to celebrate the defeat of President Donald Trump's revision of the Affordable Care Act on March 24, 2017, in Chicago, Ill.

Insurer profits are up this year in Obamacare’s individual exchanges, according to a new report by the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation.

NBC News reports the analysis found insurance companies are paying a lower share of premiums out in medical claims than in any period since the Affordable Care Act went into effect, without any significant difference in the health of the group measured.

The new information suggests the insurance market is stabilizing, despite claims from Republicans that Obamacare is collapsing.

However, some insurers have submitted significant premium increases or pulled out of the market, which experts say could be related to uncertainty over health care legislation.

Ohio Sheriff Says Officers Won't Carry Narcan