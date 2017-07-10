Insurer Profits Up Under Obamacare: Report | NECN
logo_necn_2x

Insurer Profits Up Under Obamacare: Report

The new information suggests the insurance market is stabilizing

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Insurer Profits Up Under Obamacare: Report
    Scott Olson/Getty Images
    Demonstrators gather near Trump Tower to celebrate the defeat of President Donald Trump's revision of the Affordable Care Act on March 24, 2017, in Chicago, Ill.

    Insurer profits are up this year in Obamacare’s individual exchanges, according to a new report by the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation.

    NBC News reports the analysis found insurance companies are paying a lower share of premiums out in medical claims than in any period since the Affordable Care Act went into effect, without any significant difference in the health of the group measured.

    The new information suggests the insurance market is stabilizing, despite claims from Republicans that Obamacare is collapsing.

    However, some insurers have submitted significant premium increases or pulled out of the market, which experts say could be related to uncertainty over health care legislation.

    Ohio Sheriff Says Officers Won't Carry Narcan

    [NATL] Ohio Sheriff Says Officers Won't Carry Narcan Despite Opioid Crisis

    Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says he won't allow his deputies to carry and administer the anti-overdose medication Narcan, citing safety concerns for the officers.

    (Published 6 hours ago)
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 20 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices