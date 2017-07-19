Nurses Push for 'Elise's Law' to Protect Health Care Workers

Call for Workplace Protections After Attack on Nurse

A month after a Massachusetts nurse was stabbed by a patient, nearly losing her life, her husband and colleagues are pushing for a law to protect health care workers.

"Elise's Law," named for Elise Wilson of Harrington Hospital in Southbridge, would require health care employers to develop and implement workplace violence prevention plans.

Clifton Wilson, Elise's husband, says the incident was something he always feared.

Since the stabbing, Harrington Hospital has installed metal detectors, and several knives have already been confiscated.