West Nile Virus Detected in Boston Mosquitoes

Mosquitoes in Boston tested positive for West Nile Virus for the first time this season, health officials confirmed Tuesday.

According to the Boston Public Health Commission, the infected insects were found in a mosquito pool in Roslindale.

Along with EEE, West Nile Virus is transmitted by mosquito bites and can cause encephalitis, or swelling of the brain. People over 50 have a higher risk to contract West Nile.

The BPHC says wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants, as well as using insect repellant when outdoors, can reduce the risk of infection.

