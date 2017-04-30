1 Killed, 3 Wounded in Carjacking, Shootings in Los Angeles County

The Coroner's Office identified 33-year-old Jose Sahagun of Norwalk as the victim Sunday in a Los Angeles County carjacking and series of shootings in Pico Rivera, Whittier and La Mirada. Marin Austin reports for Today in LA Sunday, April 30, 2017.

One man is dead and at least three people were wounded Saturday in a Los Angeles County carjacking and series of shootings in Pico Rivera, Whittier and La Mirada, authorities said.

The Coroner's Office identified 33-year-old Jose Sahagun of Norwalk as the victim Sunday.



The carjacking was reported about 2:15 p.m. in the Pico Rivera area, according to Deputy Ryan Rouzan of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The carjacked vehicle was found abandoned at 6:30 p.m. at Amelia Mayberry Park, at Painter Avenue and Lakeland Road in unincorporated South Whittier.

The shooters were described as a man and a woman.

Someone in the car began shooting at people about 4 p.m. in Pico Rivera, sheriff's officials said. The exact location was not available.

More shootings occurred in other locations.

One location was at about 4 p.m. at Santa Gertrudes Avenue and Alicante Road, where a man was wounded and taken to a hospital where he died, Rouzan said.

Sheriff's officials said at least four shooting victims were taken from multiple locations to hospitals for treatment, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. They are on the lookout for other possible victims.

A shooting at about 8 p.m. in Santa Fe Springs was also being investigated as related to the others. It was at the Budget Inn near the Santa Ana 5 Freeway and Carmenita Road, Deputy Kelvin Moody of the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.

There was no word if anyone was wounded.

A sheriff's command post was set up at La Mirada High School, 13520 Adelfa Drive, Rouzan said.