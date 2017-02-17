First Cubans Deported After End to 'Wet Foot, Dry Foot'

Two Cuban nationals were flown back to Havana by U.S. Immigration and Customs officials Friday in what is the first removal flight since the change in the United States' "wet foot, dry foot" policy, NBC 6 has learned.

Two woman boarded a flight to Havana with U.S. Immigration and Customs officials Friday, becoming the first Cuban nationals to be deported immigration policy known as ' "wet foot, dry foot" ended last month.

ICE officials told NBC 6 the women, who were seeking asylum in the U.S., were placed on a morning flight back to the communist island nation Friday morning. Their identities were unknown.

The Obama administration announced the end to the 'wet foot, dry foot' policy, which grants residency to Cubans who make it onto U.S., just days before President Donald Trump took office.

Wilfredo Allen, an attorney for one of the women, says they had arrived at Miami International Airport with European passports. The women requested asylum and were detained.

"They asked for political asylum as Cubans, what happens is the world has changed," Allen said.

Allen asked for them to be released so they could return to Cuba on their own, but the U.S. government denied the request and said they would be deported, sources said.

"I think part of the reason why they're being deported is to send a message that they will enforce the law, they will enforce it severely," Allen said.

President Trump has not established what, if anything, will change regarding Cuba policy. Press secretary Sean Spicer told NBC 6's Jackie Nespral earlier this month that the administration is reviewing its position with Havana.

"There will be no more paroles issued at the airport for people who seek asylum with a Cuban passport or with a European passport," Allen said.