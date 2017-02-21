Houston Hospital on Lockdown After Reports of Shooting

Police in Houston are responding to reports of shots fired inside a hospital at Houston's Texas Medical Center.

Houston police spokesman Kese Smith says authorities have no immediate word of anyone being wounded.

He says authorities began receiving reports shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Smith says officers and a SWAT team were responding to the scene at Ben Taub Hospital, one of the hospitals that's part of the Medical Center. Ben Taub is one of the major trauma centers in Houston.

Television images from helicopters show dozens of employees leaving the hospital, some of them attending to patients who appear to have been evacuated on gurneys.

This story is currently developing. Please check back for updates.