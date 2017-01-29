Airbnb Offers Stranded Refugees Free Shelter

The Airbnb website is displayed on a laptop on April 21, 2014 in San Anselmo, California. Online home-rental marketplace Airbnb Inc. is about to receive more than $450 million in investments from a group led by private-equity firm TPG.

Airbnb, the company that advertises short-term housing rentals online, announced Saturday that it would give free quarter to travelers barred from boarding U.S. flights who are not in their city of residence.

The announcement was made the same day protests formed at U.S. airports over an executive order signed by President Trump that shuts U.S. borders to seven Muslim-majority nations for 90 days. The executive order also bans all refugees from entering the United States for four months, and indefinitely halted any from Syria.

The company's co-founder, Brian Chesky, announced the move on Facebook Sunday, calling the order "not right."

"Not allowing countries or refugees into America is not right, and we must stand with those who are affected," he wrote.

"Airbnb is providing free housing to refugees and anyone else who needs it in the event they are denied the ability to board a US-bound flight and are not in your city/country of residence. We have 3M homes, so we can definitely find people a place to stay."

The post was "liked" on Facebook more than 28,000 times by Sunday morning, including by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.