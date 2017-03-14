American Michael Sharp Kidnapped in Democratic Republic of Congo | NECN
American Michael Sharp Kidnapped in Democratic Republic of Congo

Michael Sharp disappeared in the country's Kasai Central province

    An American was abducted while working as a United Nations official in central Africa, his father told NBC News on Tuesday.

    Michael Sharp, 34, was among a team traveling by motorcycle through the Democratic Republic of Congo when they were kidnapped by "an unidentified militia group," according to his dad, John Sharp.

    Officials confirmed Monday that the team had disappeared in the country's Kasai Central province — although it was unclear when exactly the incident took place.

    Michael Sharp was abducted along with a Swedish U.N. worker named Zahida Katalan, three local drivers and a translator, Congo's government and a U.N. official told The Associated Press. 

    Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP/Getty Images

    The U.S. Embassy in Kinshasa said it was aware of the reports and added that the State Department said it was monitoring the situation, the AP reported.

