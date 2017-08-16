NBC 6's Julia Bagg has more as the Attorney General will be met with protesters ahead of his speech praising Miami-Dade County's work with ICE.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions made a South Florida stop on Wednesday, promoting work between Miami-Dade County and the federal government when it comes to turning over undocumented immigrants they have arrested.

Sessions gave remarks at PortMiami, along with officials from U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, saying Miami-Dade is an example of hard work and professional policing, and praising the city for complying with the Department of Justice's policy on "sanctuary city."

Shortly after the administration of President Donald Trump announced they would cut funding for what were labeled "sanctuary cities," Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced they would comply with government requirements when it came to reporting undocumented immigrants in their custody who were arrested for other charges.

Despite impassioned pleas from the public, the county commission supported the decision to cooperate with ICE in a 9-3 vote.

7 Total Eclipse Driving Tips

Driving while the total solar eclipse is happening on August 21? Here are seven tips that will ensure your safety while driving. (Published 3 hours ago)

The plan, a reversal of previous county policy, was met with criticism by immigration activists and members of minority communities in Miami-Dade. Gimenez recently announced the federal government awarded the county just over $480,000 for intelligence gathering and operations as a result of their work.

Sessions also criticized the city of Chicago for refusing to report undocumented immigrants under the city's custody. He also addressed the lawsuit that Chicago has filed early this month against the Department of Justice over its efforts to block funding to sanctuary cities.

Ed Siskel, head of the city's law department, said the suit is "not about politics" but about "protecting the constituional rights of the residents of the city of Chicago."

