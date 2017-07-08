In dramatic footage provided by volunteer aid group Free Burma Rangers, Dave Eubank is seen rescuing a young child from ISIS gunfire in Mosul, Iraq. The rescue followed a surge by ISIS on June 2, 2017. (Video courtesy Free Burma Rangers)

The sense of urgency by U.S.-led coalition forces to liberate the ISIS strongholds of Mosul, Iraq, and Raqqa, Syria, has come at a heavy cost — particularly for the civilians trapped in the two cities, NBC News reports.

ISIS is known for using civilians as human shields and killing Iraqi residents trying to flee, according to the United Nations Human Rights Office.

The U.S.-led coalition airstrikes meant to root out the jihadists have wreaked extensive collateral damage in Mosul and Raqqa, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of civilians.

At least 603 civilians had "more likely than not" been "unintentionally killed" by airstrikes since August 2014, the U.S. military confirmed Friday.

