Clashes Break Out at Opposing Rallies in Berkeley as Nationwide Tax Day Rallies Take Place

In what has become an eerily familiar scene in Berkeley, supporters and detractors of President Donald Trump on Saturday exchanged blows, burned flags, set off fireworks, and were arrested at heated opposing rallies.

The political divisiveness reflected across the United States took the form of a makeshift barrier erected between the two equally impassioned factions. The barrier, however, failed to keep the skirmishes at bay.

Both groups converged at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park around 10 a.m. on Tax Day as did Berkeley police officers — in riot gear. Before long, attendees of the "Patriot's Day" rally and Antifa-organized counter protest had exchanged heated words and 13 people were arrested, and police said they "anticipate more" to be taken into custody. Police initially reported 15 arrests, but later tweeted out a correction.

"There continues to be a number of large fights, some property damage and numerous projectiles being thrown, including fireworks," Berkeley police wrote in a Nixle announcement.

Social media posts described a "small blast," the use of tear gas and pepper spray, fireworks being lit, and a man covering his eyes as blood covered his hands and dripped down his face.

Photographs from the scene showed people clad in "Make America Great Again" sweatshirts and flags and others with their faces hidden behind helmets and masks. Flags read "Anti-fascist anti-racist," "Free speech" and "Fascist scum your time is done."

As of 12:18 p.m., Allston Way between Milvia Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way was blocked, as the protest moved from the park to the streets. As protesters swarmed the area, police urged residents to avoid the area of Center and Miliva streets. Soon the warning extended to include Shattuck Avenue and Center streets.

NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger captured people burning flags — with one man posing for a selfie beside the torched cloth — and others punching each other and using helmets and skateboards as weapons. Demonstrators were also seen tipping over a garbage can and igniting its contents.

In order to prevent a bloody riot, city leaders had announced that pipes, bats, bricks, rocks, glass bottles, shields, pepper spray, sticks, and other potentially dangerous items were not allowed at the park during the rallies.

Toward that end, police checked backpacks before allowing them into the park. Even so, they tweeted that officers had discovered and confiscated a knife, a stun gun, flagpoles, and other contraband.

Berkeley police were forced to call in Alameda County sheriff's deputies for backup as rocks and bottles were launched at officers and many were assaulted, according to Twitter.

The downtown Berkeley BART station was also closed.

A weekly farmers market at the Berkeley park was called off amid the scheduled political protests, according to reports.

Saturday's rallies follow a "March 4 Trump" rally and violent protests when controversial speaker Milo Yiannopoulos came to the UC Berkeley campus.