Sen. Bernie Sanders haunted Donald Trump and Republicans with the ghost of Twitter past on Wednesday, NBC News reported.
The Vermont senator printed an oversized tweet of Trump's to use as a visual aid during the Senate's debate over the future of Obamacare, also known as the Affordable Care Act. The president-elect's tweet from May 2015 claimed that he was the only Republican candidate "to state there will be no cuts to Social Security, Medicare & Medicaid."
Trump punctuated the tweet with a jab at former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.
Published 2 hours ago