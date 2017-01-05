Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) join fellow Democrats from both the House and Senate for a news conference following a meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama at the U.S. Capitol January 4, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Sen. Bernie Sanders haunted Donald Trump and Republicans with the ghost of Twitter past on Wednesday, NBC News reported.

The Vermont senator printed an oversized tweet of Trump's to use as a visual aid during the Senate's debate over the future of Obamacare, also known as the Affordable Care Act. The president-elect's tweet from May 2015 claimed that he was the only Republican candidate "to state there will be no cuts to Social Security, Medicare & Medicaid."

Trump punctuated the tweet with a jab at former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.