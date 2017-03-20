The company issued the recall for one specific type of food over fears that dogs could become sick from eating it. (Published 3 hours ago)

One major dog food company voluntarily is recalling one product over potentially high levels of a beef thyroid hormone.

Blue Buffalo issued the recall for its BLUE Wilderness Rocky Mountain Recipe Red Meat Dinner Wet Food for Adult Dogs. The affected products have the UPC code number 840243101153 and best buy date of June 7, 2019 located on the can’s bottom.

Dogs that ingest the high levels of the hormone can have issues including increased thirst and urination, weight loss along with an increased heart rate. While symptoms sometimes go away when they stop eating the food, prolonged eating can cause problems that include vomiting, diarrhea and difficulty breathing. Owners are instructed to take their animal to a veterinarian immediately if those symptoms are seen.

Blue Buffalo says it has not received reports of any dogs exhibiting those symptoms, however the FDA advised the company of one report about a dog who is said to have recovered.

Anyone with questions can contact the company at the number and email listed on their website.