Texas Teen Kidnapped, Killed Over Stolen Drugs: Police

Four people have been arrested and are now behind bars as police investigate the kidnapping and death of 13-year-old Shavon Randle. The body of another man, 19-year-old Michael Titus, was found in the same abandoned Dallas home.



In an arrest affidavit, investigators say a family member of Shavon Randle was dating a man who stole drugs from two people.

The affidavit goes on to detail that those two people were Devontae Owens and Darius Fields, and they kidnapped Randle in retaliation for the drug theft.

Cellphone analysis placed Owens near Shavon's home in Lancaster, about 15 miles south of Dallas.

Owens' and Shavon's phones had traveled in the same direction until Shavon's phone was shut off, the affidavit said.

Photo credit: Dallas County Sheriff's Office

Photo credit: Dallas County Sheriff's Office

Laquon Wilkerson, 30, was moved from the Tri Cities Jail in Desoto to the Dallas County Jail. He's being held on aggravated kidnapping charges. He was identified as a person of interest as well, and arrested by the FBI on Saturday.

Photo credit: Irving Police Department

Darius Fields, 26, is currently being held in the City of Irving Jail. He was identified as a person of interest on Friday, but is being held on charges unrelated to the kidnapping of Shavon Randle.

Photo credit: Lancaster Police Department

Michael Titus, 19, was identified as a person of interest in the kidnapping of Shavon Randle on Friday. His body was found inside the abandoned home in Dallas where Randle's body was found Sunday morning.



Photo credit: Irving Police Department

Laporshya Polley, 25, is currently being held in the City of Irving Jail. She was also identified as a person of interest on Friday, but is also being held on charges unrelated to the kidnapping of Shavon Randle.

It's not immediately clear if the four being held had attorneys.

