Video Shows Burglary of Illinois Home as Girl Hides in Bedroom

Video of a frightening home burglary in a northwest Chicago suburb shows a man breaking into a home while a child hides inside.

The break-in happened on July 23 in the 300 block of North William Street in Mount Prospect, police said, and was captured on home surveillance cameras.

Video released Sunday shows a man kicking in the door to a home around noon that day, all while a young girl hid inside a bedroom.

The girl told police she heard knocking at the front door while she was upstairs, but when she looked down the stairs and saw a man she didn’t know looking into the window she didn’t answer.

The man knocked several times before he kicked open the front door and went upstairs, footage shows.

The young girl ran into a bedroom and locked the door as the man came up the stairs, authorities said. The man tried to open the door but the girl began screaming, causing him to flee the scene.

The suspect is described as a white man between 55 and 65 years old with white hair. He was wearing a black baseball-style hat, sunglasses, a black T-shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Police are looking for help identifying the man in the video.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information on the home burglary is asked to call the Mount Prospect Police Department’s Investigations section at (847) 879- 5654. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers of Mount Prospect at (847) 590-7867 or by texting MPPD and a tip to 274637. Tips made through Crime Stoppers of Mount Prospect that lead to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000, police said.