On Friday, Donald Trump will deliver his highly anticipated inaugural address, likely one of the most important speeches of his life so far. In order to make it a compelling and convincing message, he will have to rely on the very thing that has turned his opponents away from him: his unique way with words.

Neurolinguistic experts tell NBC News Trump’s style may have the persuasive ability to bring Americans together. He appeals to feelings and emotions, and he meanders between thoughts, allowing listeners to fill in the gaps as they choose.

But, just as effectively, he uses uncomplicated messages, such as “make America great again” and “crooked Hillary.” Regardless of their veracity, they stick in people’s minds because of their simplicity. If he keeps saying it, one neuroscience professor said, “it becomes it.” That type of language is powerful, even more so when paired with negative ideas.

One thing Trump will need to do Friday morning, something he has yet to do, is speak in greater detail. That will help him to bring in a wider audience as he takes on his official leadership role.