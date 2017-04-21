Frenchman Who Gunned Down Cops on Champs-Elysees ID'd

President Donald Trump offered condolences to France at a joint press conference with the Italian premier shortly after an attack shot and wounded three police officers near Paris' iconic Champs-Elysees. One officer was fatally shot. ISIS has since claimed responsibility for the attack.

The gunman behind who killed a police officer and wounded two others in the heart of Paris before being killed himself was French and had a long criminal record, NBC News reported.

Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre Henry Brandet also told radio station France Info that officials found a shotgun and knives in the suspect's car, and three people from his family were being questioned.

Police Responded to reports of shots fired on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on April 20. Twitter user @yasmystic posted a video of police on the scene, and described hearing "a dozen gunshots and people yelling and running." (Published Thursday, April 20, 2017)

He was identified as Karim Cheurfi, 39, a Paris resident, according to a representative of the Paris prosecutor's office.

Cheurfi was fatally shot trying to flee the scene of the shooting on the Champs-Elysees Thursday, in which what French President Francois Hollande has called a terrorist attack.