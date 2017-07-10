Charlie Gard's Mom Says Trump, Pope Attention 'Saved' Him

A terminally ill British baby still has a chance at life thanks to attention from U.S. President Donald Trump and Pope Francis, his mother said Monday.

NBC News reports that Connie Yates, mom to 11-month-old Charlie Gard, feels the interventions have "saved his life so far. She said so on BBC Radio 4 early Monday, ahead of a court hearing to keep the baby on life support.

Charlie has a rare genetic condition that left him unable to move his limbs or breathe on his own, and while courts have said continued treatment would hurt the child, his parents have raised nearly $2 million to help bring him the United States for an experimental treatment.

"If we can help little #CharlieGard, as per our friends in the U.K. and the Pope, we would be delighted to do so," Trump tweeted last week.