The parents of a terminally ill British baby said that their son "deserves a chance" to be taken to the US for an experimental treatment. The parents, Connie Yates and Chris Gard, hold out hope that the treatment could improve eleven-month-old Charlie’s condition but courts have been blocking the move. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports from London.

Parents seeking to take their extremely sick baby to the United States for an experimental treatment stormed out of a British court hearing Thursday, the latest turn in a saga that's garnered worldwide attention, NBC News reported.

Baby Charlie Gard is unable to move his limbs unaided due to a rare genetic condition, and his parents' fundraising and pleas for help have been highlighted by President Donald Trump and Pope Francis.

The hospital treating Charlie decided that the therapy would only cause more suffering, and that he should be taken off life support — a position that courts have so far agreed with. A judge allowed new evidence to be presented in the case Thursday.



But as the couple left the courtroom after two hours, Charlie's father said, "I thought this was supposed to be independent," according to NBC News' U.K. partner, ITV News.