After O.J. Simpson was granted parole in highly covered hearing Thursday, Christopher Darden recalled the personal costs he paid for being one of the Los Angeles prosecutors who tried the 1994 homicide case against the former athlete.

The former prosecutor spoke with NBC News about that famous case, saying it was "a very dangerous time" for him. Darden explained that he and his family were harassed and threatened by those who didn't agree with the prosecution.

With race at the center of the case, Darden said he knew it was "a no-win situation." And after agreeing to join the prosecution team, he said he had come to be seen as a "traitor" to his own race.

"I was in a constant state of anger," Darden said.

