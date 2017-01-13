Cops Involved in Tamir Rice’s Death Face Administrative Charges | NECN
Cops Involved in Tamir Rice’s Death Face Administrative Charges

If found guilty the officers could face penalties ranging from 30 days' suspension to termination

    Courtesy of Rice Family Attorney
    Tamir Rice was shot and killed by a Cleveland police officer on Nov. 22, 2014.

    The two Cleveland police officers involved in the 2014 fatal shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice face administrative charges that could lead to them being suspended or losing their jobs, NBC News reported. 

    Neither Timothy Loehmann, the officer who shot Rice, nor his partner, Frank Garmback, were criminally charged in the Nov. 22, 2014 shooting outside the Cudell Recreation Center. 

    If found guilty of administrative charges, they could face penalties ranging from 30 days' suspension to termination, NBC affiliate WKYC reported.

    Published 2 hours ago
