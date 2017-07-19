An Ohio couple recreated some of the most iconic images of Barack and Michelle Obama as part of their engagement photos and their take on the images is going viral. Cassi Pittman and her fiancé Adam are set to get married in December, but before their big day, they asked photographer Natasha Herbert for a special photoshoot. The soon-to-be-married couple wanted to channel the former president and first lady by doing their own take on some of the unforgettable images. “They really look up to them as a couple,” Herbert said. “Me being able to capture that and bring it to life was really, really rewarding.” Wedding planner Covesa Kelly wrote on Instagram that the couple originally only asked for one photo, but she decided to step things up even higher.

“I was like let’s do an entire shoot,” she wrote. Herbert joined the pair at the Cleveland Restoration Society, which she described as having a “White House feel,” and the photoshoot went as planned. But when Herbert shared some side-by-side images from the shoot, they quickly went viral. “Because we miss them so much… our couple Cassi & Adam were channeling Michelle and Barack Obama in this engagement shoot,” she wrote. Herbert said neither she nor the couple expected the photos to get as much attention as they have. “It’s a very rewarding experience,” she said. “I never expected…I’ve been doing wedding for 7 years, it was just crazy to see my pictures all over the web kind of like breaking the Internet type deal.”