Protesters Attempt to Block Inauguration Ticket Entrances

Protesters who said they'd try to keep guests with tickets from watching Donald Trump take the oath of office aren't having much luck so far.

Dozens of protesters lined up at the entrance to a seating area on the West Front of the Capitol, holding signs that said "Free Palestine" and "Let Freedom ring."

Some protesters wore orange jumpsuits with black hoods over their faces - showing their disapproval of the U.S. detention facility at Guantanamo Bay.

Another group of about 10 protesters tied themselves together to block an entrance for ticket holders at 10th and E streets NW. As they sat on the ground, a larger group cheered them on, chanting phrases like, "We won't be silent."

Eventually, police used pepper spray after things got physical between protesters and supporters. News4's Mark Segraves said "you can taste the pepper spray in the air."

Ticketholders were allowed to make their way through the gate despite the protests. On the other side of the Capitol, things were quiet and orderly at a second gate.

No arrests were made, according to News4's Mark Segraves.

Meanwhile, at Union Station, supporters and protesters arriving in the District were able to find some common ground.

Linwood Yarborough, a Trump supporter from South Carolina, spent some time Friday chatting with a man who traveled from California to protest the inauguration.

"I just think it is wonderful to see people pro and con. Freedom is great and we are so fortunate in this country that we can have freedom of speech and we can have a difference of opinion," Linwood said. "But we should all come together as a nation and move forward, and I hope to see some of that."

In another exchange, a group of Trump supporters from Tennessee asked a protester from New York to take a picture with them. The group laughed and talked as the supporters gave a thumbs-up and the protester gave a thumbs-down.

Officials estimate that 800,000 to 900,000 people will be present for Inauguration Day festivities, a celebration that takes over the city, closing roads and taxing the city's Metro transit system.

The ceremony is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. ET, with a musical prelude.

Just after noon, Trump will take the oath of office, administered by Chief Justice John Roberts. Trump will then deliver his inaugural address.

Trump and Pence are slated to participate in the traditional inaugural parade at 3 p.m. ET, with forecasts showing cloudy skies and showers.

More than 60 House Democrats plan to boycott Trump's inauguration ceremony, an unprecedented break with the bipartisan tradition of celebrating the peaceful transfer of power. Among their reasons are Trump's treatment of women, minorities and the disabled during the campaign and alleged links between his team and Russia.