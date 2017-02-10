Toy Wands Sold at Disney Shows Recalled Over Injury Hazard | NECN
logo_necn_2x

Recall Alert

Important News on Consumer Products That Can Keep You Safe

Toy Wands Sold at Disney Shows Recalled Over Injury Hazard

The wands were sold at Disney on Ice and Disney Live shows from October 2016 through November 2016

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    The recall involves light-spinner wands with either Mickey or Minnie Mouse at the top.

    (Published 6 hours ago)

    Feld Entertainment is recalling more than 30,000 light-spinner wands sold exclusivly at Disney on Ice and Disney Live shows due to an injury hazard.

    The wands feature either a Mickey Mouse or Minnie Mouse at the top and measures about 18 inches tall. The Mickey Mouse wands are yellow, red and black. The Minnie Mouse wands are pink, white and blue.

    The top component of the light-spinner toy wands can detach and expose an eight-inch metal rod, posing an injury hazard to young children, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. No injuries have been reported.

    Consumers should immeditaley stop using the recalled wands and contact Feld Entertainment at 800-755-1530 or 703-448-3683 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday to receive a full refund. 

    They were sold for about $22 at Disney on Ice and Disney Live shows from October 2016 through November 2016.

    See the full list of shows below:

    Show

    Location

    Dates

    Disney Live

    Buffalo, N.Y.

    October 23, 2016

    Allentown, Pa.

    October 27-28, 2016

    Erie, Pa.

    October 21, 2016

    Hershey, Pa.

    October 22, 2016

    Pittsburgh, Pa.

    October 14, 2016

    Reading, Pa.

    October 30, 2016

    Wilkes Barre, Pa.

    October 29, 2016

    Charleston, W.Va.

    October 15, 2016

    Wheeling, W.Va.

    October 16, 2016

    Disney On Ice

    Baltimore, Md.

    October 27-30, 2016

    Fairfax, Va.

    October 19-23, 2016

    Knoxville, Tenn.

    November 2-6, 2016

    Worcester, Mass.

    November 2-6, 2016

    Salt Lake City, Utah

    November 10-13, 2016

    Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices